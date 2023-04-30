Jokic posted 24 points (9-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 victory over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After averaging 12.4 rebounds per game in Denver's first-round series victory over Minnesota, Jokic routinely outworked Deandre Ayton in Saturday's dominant victory. Jokic's eight offensive rebounds matched the total of the entire Suns roster. His strong contributions while also allowing Jamal Murray to cook (34 points, nine assists) make the Nuggets as formidable as ever.