Jokic compiled 38 points (15-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 128-109 win over the Trail Blazers.
Although the Jazz got off to a slow start, Jokic was not about to leave Denver without evening the series up at 1-1. He excelled with MVP-level precision in the shooting game and got excellent support from his teammates, a quality that was less prevalent in the Game 1 loss.
