Jokic notched 40 points (13-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 13-15 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 134-133 win over Atlanta.

While Jokic was unable to record his 12th triple-double of the season, he still stuffed the stat sheet and led the Nuggets in points and rebounds. Although he struggled from beyond the arc, the three-time MVP scored 40-plus points for the third time across 22 regular-season games. He has finished with at least 20 points in five straight games, racking up three double-doubles and a triple-double during that stretch.