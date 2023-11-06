Jokic is probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right wrist inflammation.
Jokic has been carrying probable tags prior to this update, but that was for a separate back issue that he's no longer dealing with. The probable tag for Monday suggests that Jokic's wrist injury is minor, but it will be interesting to see how he fares since it's on his shooting hand.
