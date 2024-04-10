Jokic (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Jokic continues to deal with left hip inflammation, but he's been able to suit up despite the issue. He'll likely be available once again in the second half of a back-to-back set. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 29.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.