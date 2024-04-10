Jokic (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Jokic continues to deal with left hip inflammation, but he's been able to suit up despite the issue. He'll likely be available once again in the second half of a back-to-back set. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 29.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in Utah•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go against Utah•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Back on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available vs. Hawks•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Expected to play against Atlanta•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs 24th triple-double of season•