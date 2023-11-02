Jokic is probable for Friday's game against Dallas due to low back pain.
Jokic has had a dominant start to the 2023-24 season, averaging 26.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 33.2 minutes per game. Although he's managing a back issue, it seems unlikely that the injury will prevent him from suiting up Friday.
