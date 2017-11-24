Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable Friday
Jokic (ankle) is considered probable to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Jokic sustained a sprained ankle during Wednesday's blowout loss to Houston, but he stayed in the game after briefly heading back to the locker room. Barring a setback between now and game-time, expect Jokic to be available in his usual starting center role.
