Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable Friday

Jokic (ankle) is considered probable to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic sustained a sprained ankle during Wednesday's blowout loss to Houston, but he stayed in the game after briefly heading back to the locker room. Barring a setback between now and game-time, expect Jokic to be available in his usual starting center role.

