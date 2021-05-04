Jokic is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks due to right toe soreness, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jokic has yet to miss a game this season, and even though he's dealing with a toe injury, he's unlikely to sit out Wednesday. Over the past five games, he's averaged 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.6 minutes.
