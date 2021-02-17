Jokic is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained right thumb, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic was dominant against the Celtics on Tuesday, posting 43 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes. However, he sprained his thumb along the way. The injury apparently isn't that serious for the big man, as he's still expected to play Wednesday.