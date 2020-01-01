Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Produces despite defeat

Jokic had 21 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 defeat at Houston.

Jokic was mirred in a slump during November, but he returned to his normal levels of production during December and has recovered his place as one of Denver's main guys on offense. During the last five games, Jokic is averaging 22.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 30.6 minutes, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. It's safe to say his slump is a thing of the past, and he will aim to extend his productive run Thursday at Indiana.