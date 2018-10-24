Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Productive through three quarters in win
Jokic tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 23 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.
Jokic was positively dominant despite his relatively brief amount of time on the court. The 23-year-old comfortably racked up his third straight game with at least a double-double and was solid as a facilitator as well, dishing out six dimes for the second consecutive contest. A combination of a comfortable second-half lead for the Nuggets and some foul trouble kept Jokic on the bench for the fourth quarter, but as his final stat line attests, that didn't hurt his fantasy outlook for the night. Through four games, the dominant big man sports stellar averages of 26.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block across 32.3 minutes.
