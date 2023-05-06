Jokic closed with 30 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 17 rebounds, 17 assists and one block across 42 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic racked up the counting stats again Friday, doing his best to get the Nuggets across the finish line. While his numbers were phenomenal, the team fell short of the mark, going down to a Suns team that finally got things going on the offensive end. The Nuggets now lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Sunday in Phoenix. Jokic will undoubtedly be leading the charge once again as they look to head home with a 3-1 lead.