Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Puts forth monster line in loss

Jokic finished with 36 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to Cleveland.

After three consecutive sub-par performances, Jokic bounced back with a huge line Wednesday. Despite the lack of any defensive stats, he was on fire from the field, connecting on 10-of-12 field goals and 10-of-11 free-throws. He has taken some time to become readjusted to playing beside Paul Millsap but this was a massive step in the right direction. Denver is now on the outside looking in when it comes to the eighth spot in the Western Conference and Jokic will need to continue his strong form if they are to force their way back into the playoff race.