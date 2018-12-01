Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Puts up 15 points Friday
Jokic recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Friday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Jokic is an elite player who's found himself in a bit of a funk during the first quarter of the season. He's run the gamut from multiple triple-doubles to meager single-digit outings and hasn't yet established the kind of consistency one would expect. Despite the volatility, he's un-benchable due to the tremendous potential for a huge game on any given night, like the 37-point, 21-rebound beatdown he gave to the Nets earlier this month.
