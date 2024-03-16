Jokic logged 31 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 117-106 victory over the Spurs.

Jokic didn't come close to a triple-double in this game, and he had to deal with the length of Victor Wembanyama most of the game, but the two-time MVP winner showed his versatility on offense to still find a way to reach the 30-point mark. Jokic has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five games, a span in which he's averaging 27.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.