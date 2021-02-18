Jokic had 33 points (12-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 loss to Washington.
The 25-year-old didn't need to handle quite as much of the offensive load Wednesday with Jamal Murray popping off for 35 points, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory. Jokic is averaging 30.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in four games since a 12-point performance Feb. 10 against Cleveland.
