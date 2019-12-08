Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Puts up strong double-double
Jokic had 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss at Brooklyn.
Jokic had been struggling in the past few weeks, but he has now posted 30-point and 24-point performance to silence his critics for a bit. He is still performing well below the expectations compared to what he did last season, but at the very least he seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of a tough matchup Tuesday at Philadelphia.
