Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness.

Jokic continues to deal with tightness in his left hamstring, despite playing the last three games. However, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, so the two-time MVP could certainly miss one of those contests. If Jokic doesn't suit up, Zeke Nnaji would likely start and DeAndre Jordan could receive some run as well.