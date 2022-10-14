Jokic is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury, or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man only played during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.