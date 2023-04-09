Jokic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to right calf tightness.

One of the front-runners for the MVP award, the Nuggets do not need to start -- or even play -- Jokic in the season finale since they're locked into their seeding as the top team in the Western Conference. If he is ruled out, then Zeke Nnaji and Thomas Bryant would be in line to see more minutes. It wouldn't be shocking if the Nuggets end up resting most -- if not all -- of their starters ahead of the postseason.