Jokic (hamstring) has been termed questionable to don the uniform Sunday versus the Thunder.

Jokic skipped Friday's affair against the Pacers due to hamstring tightness, and it's unclear if the issue will subside enough for the star big man to give it a go. The coaching and medical staff will likely take every precaution with Jokic to ensure his hamstring issue doesn't turn into something that will cost him extended time. Zeke Nnaji would likely receive another starting nod Sunday if Jokic is unable to suit up.