Jokic is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to right wrist injury management.

Jokic hasn't missed any games since Nov. 20, but he could be rested by the Nuggets after averaging 21.0 points, 14.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists in 32.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. If he's held out against the Clippers, Zeke Nnaji would likely see increased playing time.