Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain.

Jokic had a strong double-double in Friday's win over the Grizzlies but apparently sustained an ankle injury during the matchup. As a result, he'll land on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup. If Jokic is forced to sit out, Isaiah Hartenstein and Zeke Nnaji (illness) could see increased run for the Nuggets.