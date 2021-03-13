Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain.
Jokic had a strong double-double in Friday's win over the Grizzlies but apparently sustained an ankle injury during the matchup. As a result, he'll land on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup. If Jokic is forced to sit out, Isaiah Hartenstein and Zeke Nnaji (illness) could see increased run for the Nuggets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another MVP-caliber performance•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 39 in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Claims another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 24 and 11 in loss•