Jokic (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.

The MVP candidate has missed two straight games with right calf soreness. The organization has little reason to rush him back unless desperate for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are currently 2.0 games up on the Grizzlies, and Denver has cakewalk matchups against the Rockets and Jazz still on the schedule. DeAndre Jordan, Thomas Bryant and Zeke Nnaji remain candidates to see extra minutes if Jokic is shelved Sunday.