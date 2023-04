Jokic is questionable for Thursday's game in Phoenix due to some tightness in his right calf.

Jokic returned from a three-game absence due to the calf issue Tuesday and logged 25 minutes, but now he's in danger of returning to the sidelines for Thursday's game. If he can't give it a go, there will be more minutes available for guys like DeAndre Jordan, Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant.