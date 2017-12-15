Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Friday

Jokic (ankle) went through shootaround but is considered questionable to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Heading into Friday, Jokic was not listed on the team's injury report, and while there has been no report of a setback, the big man is back to being considered questionable. It's likely just precautionary, as all signs are pointing to Jokic making his return to the floor against New Orleans, but it's still a situation worth monitoring. Expect some clarity on Jokic's status as tip-off draws closer.