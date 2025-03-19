Jokic (elbow/ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Jokic continues to deal with a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement, which could hold him out for a second consecutive contest Wednesday. If the superstar big man is sidelined once again, Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar could see an uptick in playing time. Jokic has made eight appearances in March, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 39.8 minutes per contest.