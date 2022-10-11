Jokic (wrist) was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic has missed two consecutive preseason games due to a right wrist sprain. It appears that the Nuggets are being extra cautious with Jokic in order to ensure he is healthy for the regular season. This means that the star big man will likely play limited minutes if he does play at all for the rest of the preseason.