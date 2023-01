Jokic (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Jokic has missed the last two games due to left hamstring tightness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll suit up against New Orleans. He was on a tear prior to his absence, averaging 24.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per game over his last six appearances. If he's sidelined once again, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green should continue to see increased run.