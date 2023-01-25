Jokic (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Jokic returned from a two-game absence Tuesday against the Pelicans and posted 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 36 minutes. However, he's still dealing with a tight left hamstring ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set. Zeke Nnaji would likely see increased run Wednesday if Jokic is unavailable, but the two-time MVP's role against the Pelicans suggests that he's unlikely to have many limitations if he's given the green light to play against Milwaukee.