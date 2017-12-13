Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston
Jokic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics.
Jokic has missed six straight contests with a left ankle sprain, but has seemingly made good progress in his recovery and has a 50/50 shot at returning to action Wednesday. More word on his status should emerge as the team continues to prepare leading up to tipoff. If he does play, he could have a minutes limit.
