Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston

Jokic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics.

Jokic has missed six straight contests with a left ankle sprain, but has seemingly made good progress in his recovery and has a 50/50 shot at returning to action Wednesday. More word on his status should emerge as the team continues to prepare leading up to tipoff. If he does play, he could have a minutes limit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop