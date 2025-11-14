Jokic (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic is dealing with a wrist sprain, putting him in danger of missing his first game of the year. The superstar big man could test of his wrist during Saturday's pregame warmups before the Nuggets reach a decision on his status. Jonas Valanciunas would be in line for a spot start at center if Jokic sits out, while Zeke Nnaji could handle the backup role in this case.