Jokic is considered questionable for Monday's Game 3 against the Clippers due to a sprained right wrist, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

The big man was not on the initial injury report, but he's been added as Monday's contest approaches. Jokic did not appear to be bothered by the wrist in Saturday's Game 2 win, when he posted 26 points and 18 rebounds in 37 minutes. Keep an eye on Jokic's status after shootaround Monday morning.