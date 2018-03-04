Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Quiet for second straight game

Jokic managed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 win over the Cavaliers.

Jokic was unusually passive at the offensive end, finishing with fewer than 10 field goal attempts for the third straight game. He also failed to make his mark on the glass and has failed to reach double-digit rebounds for the duration of the aforementioned stretch. Jokic's downturn in production has coincided with the return of frontcourt mate Paul Millsap, but it's a bit too early to attribute his struggles to anything more than a rough patch in what's been an excellent season.