Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Quiet for second straight game
Jokic managed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 win over the Cavaliers.
Jokic was unusually passive at the offensive end, finishing with fewer than 10 field goal attempts for the third straight game. He also failed to make his mark on the glass and has failed to reach double-digit rebounds for the duration of the aforementioned stretch. Jokic's downturn in production has coincided with the return of frontcourt mate Paul Millsap, but it's a bit too early to attribute his struggles to anything more than a rough patch in what's been an excellent season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has off night with 9 points•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Turns it on in second half Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in tough victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes bonkers in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Tuesday's win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...