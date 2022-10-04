Jokic tallied two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 15 minutes in a preseason loss to Oklahoma City on Monday.

Jokic wasn't very active as a scorer in the contest, but he doesn't have anything to prove after bringing home the NBA MVP award each of the past two seasons. The big man did record five boards and three assists in just 15 minutes, and there's little doubt that he'll once again be one of fantasy's most productive all-around players once the regular season kicks off.