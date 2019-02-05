Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Quiet night on boards

Jokic recorded 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes Monday against Detroit.

Jokic hasn't been himself from a scoring standpoint over his previous two contests, and he finished with just three rebounds in Monday's 129-103 loss on the road. This is likely just a blip on the radar, however, as the 7-0 center is putting up 22.0 points, 14.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists through the first three games of February. He'll have a good chance to get back on track Wednesday against Brooklyn.