Jokic racked up 22 points (9-32 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Clippers.

Although Jokic was the clear leader in the paint, the MVP candidate found little assistance from his supporting cast in the loss. Jamal Murray's return has boosted the team's fortunes, but Jokic has had to a lot of the heavy lifting with three triple-doubles over the past four games.