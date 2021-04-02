Jokic posted 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 win over the Clippers.

It was an atypical night for Jokic, who usually contributes monster numbers on a nightly basis. 'His teammates were simply more involved in the offense in the win. Jokic didn't reach double-digit scoring numbers until the third quarter and wasn't a huge factor in the victory, but this sort of outcome won't be a common occurrence for the All-Star.