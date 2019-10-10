Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ready for preseason debut
Jokic (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Jokic is slated to make his preseason debut Thursday after sitting out Tuesday's exhibition game for rest purposes. The big man posted averages of 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists across 80 games last season.
