Jokic (thumb) is available and starting Wednesday against the Wizards, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
The 25-year-old came out of Tuesday's loss to the Celtics with a sprained right thumb, but his availability at Washington never truly appeared in question since he was considered probable. Jokic should be able to have his usual workload in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday.
