Jokic (toe) is available and starting Wednesday against the Knicks, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 26-year-old was considered probable with right toe soreness, so it's not a surprise to see him in the lineup Wednesday. Jokic has averaged 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.6 minutes over the past five games.