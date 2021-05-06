Jokic (toe) is available and starting Wednesday against the Knicks, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 26-year-old was considered probable with right toe soreness, so it's not a surprise to see him in the lineup Wednesday. Jokic has averaged 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.6 minutes over the past five games.
