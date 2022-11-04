Jokic supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over Oklahoma City.

Jokic recorded the 79th triple-double of his career, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain as the center with the greatest number of triple-doubles. It was just another day at the office for Jokic, emphasizing just how impactful he can be despite attempting only nine shots. Managers have to be thrilled with his start to the season and based on the past few seasons, he should once again be pushing to be the number one player in fantasy this season.