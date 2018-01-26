Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records 18th double-double of season in win
Jokic posted 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 130-118 win over the Knicks.
Jokic posted a point-assist double-double, which is a rarity for any center, but it was Jokic's second one this season. While he's had a few down games since returning from injury, he's been posting respectable numbers overall. The one stat that seems to be lacking the most for the big man is blocked shots. His blocks per game average doesn't even break the top 50 in that category.
