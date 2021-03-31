Jokic collected 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in a 104-95 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Jokic picked up his league-high 42nd double-double of the season despite not making a three for just the second time over his last seven games. The center has been very efficient over his last eight games, shooting 61.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three. Over that stretch, Jokic is averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.