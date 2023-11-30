Jokic finished with 32 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 win over the Rockets.

Jokic dished out 15 assists despite the return of Jamal Murray to the starting unit, so it's clear who's the primary playmaker for Denver. The star big man continues to dazzle every time he steps on the court, and the best way to translate his dominance is the fact that he's already racked up seven triple-doubles and 10 double-doubles in 18 appearances.