Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records another triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic racked up 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and five steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Jokic extended his triple-double streak to four games after another loaded line, but his impressive efforts weren't enough to lift the Nuggets to victory in a tough road matchup. Jokic has six triple-doubles and five double-doubles across 13 games since the All-Star break, and he remains the league's most dominant all-around contributor in fantasy. He's up to 27 triple-doubles on the year, leading the league in that category by a wide margin.
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