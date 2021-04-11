Jokic totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 loss to the Celtics.

Even the prolific All-Star could not stem the tide of Boston's comeback, but he still logged another standout stat line in Sunday's loss. Jokic's fantasy profile combines floor-stretching shooting, unselfish play and an ability to rack up defensive stats, despite not being an elite one-on-one defender.