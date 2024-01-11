Jokic produced 27 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-111 loss to the Jazz.

Although Jokic had a solid night of scoring, it wasn't enough to upend a resurgent Jazz team that earned several scoring opportunities in the interior. A lack of support from the rest of the roster was a key factor in the loss, as the second-highest scorer only managed 17 points.