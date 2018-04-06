Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in perfect shooting night

Jokic posted 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.

Jokic's totals would have been much higher if he had logged more minutes in this blowout, but the Nuggets have no need to play their starters more than they have to. While the playoffs are essentially a done deal for the Jazz, they do close out the season with a couple of tough games, and Jokic will probably see similar minutes until the season's conclusion. Jokic and the Jazz have an opportunity to put a nail in the Clipper's coffin as they take them on again on Saturday in a must-win for the Clippers.