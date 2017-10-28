Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in victory
Jokic tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT). 15 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Hawks.
Friday marked his second straight game with a double-double, a trend that will likely repeat itself several times this season. As he enters his third season in Denver, he has seen a steady rise in minutes, points, rebounds and blocks and there's no indication that those averages will dip anytime soon. He was second on the team in assists last year with 4.7 per game, and his five assists tonight accentuate his versatility as a center, yet another benefit for Jokic owners. He should dominate the inside with another good showing against the Nets on Sunday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers 29 points Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost delivers double-double despite zero points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team in rebounds and assists n loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in exhibition finale•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...