Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in victory

Jokic tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT). 15 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Hawks.

Friday marked his second straight game with a double-double, a trend that will likely repeat itself several times this season. As he enters his third season in Denver, he has seen a steady rise in minutes, points, rebounds and blocks and there's no indication that those averages will dip anytime soon. He was second on the team in assists last year with 4.7 per game, and his five assists tonight accentuate his versatility as a center, yet another benefit for Jokic owners. He should dominate the inside with another good showing against the Nets on Sunday.